Accused murderer Philip Butler’s future will soon be in the hands of the jury. The six men and six women will have to decide if Philip Butler acted in self-defense or if he was so enraged by something his brother did to him, he killed him. The Crown said only two people know what happened inside Philip Butler’s home on the morning of May 21, 2018. The Defense says Philip Butler acted in self-defense in killing his brother after a night of drug use. She said Philip Butler loved his brother but was also afraid of him. In closing submissions, the Defense referred to testimony that George Butler became aggressive and paranoid when using cocaine. She said Philip was awakened to George Butler tearing his bedroom apart. He then attacked Philip Butler who tried to get away, failing. He was able to put his brother in a headlock. The Crown said that Philip Butler was not credible and his testimony doesn’t match the evidence. Photography taken by police following his arrest show no signs of being dragged up the stairs by the hair or being punched in the head. However, there is evidence that George Butler suffered a beating. The Crown proposed a theory of what happened that they say better fits the evidence. They say that something happened in the bedroom that caused Philip Butler to soil himself. Philip becomes angry, cleans himself up and went looking for his brother, attacking and killing him. The Crown showed that a needle stab wound suffered by Philip Butler could have been an attempt to get away. Around this time, a neighbor hears Philip Butler screaming that he loves him, referring to his brother. Philip then lay down with his dead brother and went to sleep. He is photographed by a friend with a blanket wrapped around him. Philip Butler says he never noticed that his brother was lying in a pool of blood or had turned purple. Later in the day he tells several people that he killed his brother, not that George attacked him.