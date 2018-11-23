A judge will hand down his decision next week in the case of a man accused of barricading himself in a west end St. John’s home and shooting at police.

For Jason Earle’s lawyer the issue at trial is intent. And it applies to only the most serious of the charges against Earle. Earle’s lawyer says Earle didn’t intend to harm anyone but himself. She says the evidence is that Earle was a young man in a mental health crisis. He called police himself and that he was suicida l. She backed up this claim with the 9-1-1 call where Earle can be heard saying that he was going to kill himself. Even the Crown noted that Earle wasn’t looking to physically escape, that he wanted police to come in and shoot him. The defense doesn’t really contest the remaining six charges, including the fire arm offenses, threats and the assault on a police officer.