After 10 weeks, the Steven Neville murder trial is coming to an end with the 11 person jury having to decide on the evidence presented over the last three months. This afternoon Neville’s lawyer, Bob Buckingham, began his final submissions in the case.

This is Neville’s second trial for the 2010 second-degree murder of 19-year-old Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer. An earlier conviction in 2013 was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada after they found that the judge erred in his instructions to the jury.

Steven Neville has been out of custody since April 2016. The Crown’s theory is that Neville was angry over Facebook postings made by Dwyer about his mother. They are expected to present their closing submations tomorrow. Today, Buckingham says Neville acted in self-defence, casting Flynn and Dwyer as predators on the hunt for Neville.