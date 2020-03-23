The province’s chief medical officer has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says one case is in central Newfoundland and 14 are in eastern Newfoundland. Additional businesses are being ordered closed today, including hair salons, retail stores and cinemas. Exemptions are food stores and pharmacies, gas stations, hardware stores, pet and animal stores.

Here is a list of those businesses to close effective immediately. @NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld pic.twitter.com/Mv2B0fyo2q — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 23, 2020

Fitzgerald has also limited public gatherings to 10 people.