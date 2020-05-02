The FFAW said it was “shocked and deeply frustrated” Friday after the an arbitration panel sided with the Association of Seafood Producers on the price of snow crab.

The Standing Fish Pricing Panel selected the ASP’s position of $2.90 per pound as the minimum price for snow crab, the FFAW said in a news release, rejecting the union’s position of $3.50 a pound.

ASP has said its offer worked out to $3 a pound minus EI and workers’ compensation benefits.

“Lastly, while the Standing Fish Price Setting Panel has provided a fair process that supports the interests of fish harvesters in the past, this decision is a significant misstep, and joins recent decisions on squid and herring in a growing list of price decisions that cannot be justified,” the FFAW said. “The Panel is enshrined in legislation and exists regardless of who serves as a member. It is time to review the qualifications and experiences of those who serve as panelists. A commitment to fairness, market analysis, and the collective bargaining process is essential.”