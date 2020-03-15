“FFAW is deeply concerned about the potential impact of COVID-19 on our members and their livelihood. While there is no doubt that the fishing season will be impacted by this pandemic, the extent of the impact remains unclear as the situation evolves quickly, from day to day.

FFAW has been in discussions with our members, fish processing companies, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans as well as provincial and federal politicians to ensure workers in the fishing industry are supported over the coming weeks and months. Our recommendations have included, but are not limited to, an extension of Employment Insurance benefits, an immediate analysis of seafood markets and the impact on Newfoundland and Labrador seafood exports, and an expanded strategy for marketing of Newfoundland and Labrador seafood.

Our union will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure our members are not negatively impacted by COVID-19. We are urging our provincial and federal governments to immediately outline a plan to support our province’s fishing industry and the families and communities who depend upon it.”