There’s a dispute underway South Brook where members of the FFAW have blocked two trucks carrying snow crab.

The crab was destined for the plant in Triton, but the union says it won’t allow the shipment while its members have yet to return to fishing for the season. The crab had arrived from P.E.I. for processing, which OCI says has been a common practice over the past several years to help keep the plant viable.

Although the FFAW says it has safety concerns around COVID-19, OCI says it has adequately addressed the safety needs of all its staff.

Meanwhile, some plant workers who are due back for work say they are worried about what this move may mean to the future of the Triton plant. The trucks have been stopped since Sunday night, and there are concerns the two loads of snow crab may end up being spoiled.