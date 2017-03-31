FFAW calls 63 per cent shrimp quota cut ‘nail in the coffin’ for inshore fleet

The federal government has announced a 63 per cent cut to the inshore northern shrimp quota in Area 6, the FFAW revealed Friday.

Union president Keith Sullivan is calling on federal fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc to reconsider the cuts, and for the offshore fleet to be removed from Area 6.

The total allowable catch for SFA 6 went from 48,196 tonnes in 2015 to 27,825 tonnes in 2016. It now stands at 10,400 tonnes announced for 2017. That amounts to a 78 per cent quota reduction over two years.

“DFO policy is managing the resource as if they intend to rebuild the northern shrimp stocks. We’ve long requested that DFO take into account the entire marine ecosystem when making policy decisions. Species are not independent of each other,” Sullivan said in a news release.

About 3,000 people are directly employed in the inshore shrimp fishery, which together with spinoffs contributed $250 million to the provincial economy in 2015.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is facing a pivotal moment in the fisheries. As shellfish stocks decline and groundfish stocks recover, a well-managed transition period is crucial for fish harvesters and processing plants to make that shift,” Sullivan said.

Offshore trawlers still hold approximately 60,000 tons of northern shrimp quota in all shrimp fishing areas, while the inshore holds 7,239 tons in Area 6, the FFAW said.

“DFO must work with us to come up with a better solution that doesn’t decimate rural Newfoundland and Labrador,” Sullivan said.