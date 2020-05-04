The FFAW is calling on the federal government to take action to support the almost 10,000 harvesters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release the group says fish harvesters in the province are in desperate need of federal support as lobster, crab, and other fisheries open around the province with rock bottom prices.

On Friday the Standing Fish Price Setting Panel released its decision on the minimum price for snow crab. The Panel selected the ASP position of $2.90 per pound, rejecting the $3.50 price position submitted by FFAW.

“Enterprise owners are seriously concerned about whether they will manage to get through the season without bankrupting, let alone being able to support their families and the families of their crew members,” said FFAW-Unifor Keith Sullivan in a news release. “Friday’s decision by the Price Setting Panel slashed last year’s crab price nearly in half and to-date harvesters have been left out of support from the federal government while processing companies receive millions in funding and wage subsidies, and will now pay half the price to harvesters.”