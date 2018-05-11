Another front has opened up in the battle between the FFAW and FISH-NL. The FFAW has barred anyone who signed a FISH-NL card from running for executive positions in the union’s elections.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.