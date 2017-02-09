FFAW asks Labour Relations Board to dismiss FISH-NL’s application

It may not matter how many harvesters FISH-NL has signed up to start a new union. The FFAW tried to quash its rival’s certification application at the Labour Relations Board on Thursday.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
clear sky
-4°C
-4°
-4°
100%
8kmh
8%
Fri
5°
Sat
-7°
Sun
-7°
Mon
-5°
Tue
1°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.