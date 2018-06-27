Around 4:00am on Saturday, Ferryland RCMP along with firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle on fire on Smith’s Road in Witless Bay. The fire had caused extensive damage to the vehicle and spread to a travel trailer parked next to it. Later that day around noon, police received a call from the owner of the vehicle involved in the fire who said that his home and garage were broken into overnight and multiple items were stolen, including a 2015 Dodge Challenger, a 2016 Alterra 500 Arctic Cat ATV, two firearms, and numerous construction tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.