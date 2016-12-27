Ferry frustrations plague Bell Island during Christmas weekend

Frustrations continue to mount for residents of Bell Island this holiday season.

The ferry service has been interrupted during peak periods since Dec. 23 because of poor weather conditions and surging seas. Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine says the ferry problems, combined with water issues on the island over Christmas, made for a very challenging holiday.

Gosine adds the Anglican parishes had trouble getting their priests over for Christmas mass. The lack of ferry service on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day meant many families weren’t able to celebrate together or finish last-minute shopping.

Gosine says residents are writing the Department of Transportation to express their frustration that not enough vessels ran during those peak hours. They argue the weather wasn’t extreme enough to require halting operations during the last four days.