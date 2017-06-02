A woman being held in custody for protesting at the main gate to the Muskrat Falls project has been transferred to a men’s prison in St. John’s.

On Friday, the Justice Department confirmed that Hunter is now being held at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. That’s because the women’s prison in Clarenville was at capacity.

Several female prisoners have been moved to HMP in recent years because of lack of space in Clarenville.

Three women held a protest outside the main gate to HMP on Friday afternoon calling for Hunter to be released.

The president of Nunatsiavut added his voice Friday to the calls for Hunter’s release.

“My thoughts are with Beatrice Hunter at this time,” said Johannes Lampe. “She was detained for a minor offence, something that pales in comparison to the crime of having her locked up at a correctional facility for men, many of whom are violent offenders.”

Hunter was originally detained at the RCMP lock-up in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on May 29 and then sent to the women’s correctional facility in Clarenville.

“Officials with the Department of Justice and Public Safety decided to move Ms. Hunter to St. John’s because of an apparent lack of space in Clarenville. She is not a violent offender, so what’s the real reason why she was sent to St. John’s? Did politics play a role?”