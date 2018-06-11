Rocky Wiseman, co-founder of the Wonderful Grand Band, died Friday in Edmonton at the age of 78. Fellow musicians Sandy Morris and Lew Skinner shared memories of Wiseman on Monday. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.
