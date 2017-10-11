The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour is sounding the alarm about government’s recent announcement that new drivers’ licences will be produced in Ontario. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.