The federal government will support something called the “Atlantic Loop” project, the Throne Speech revealed Wednesday.

The speech did not specify whether that was a reference to the collective transmission components of the Muskrat Falls project: the Labrador-Island Link, the Labrador Transmission Assets and the Maritime Link. The Throne Speech contained the following pledge:

Transform how we power our economy and communities by moving forward with the Clean Power Fund, including with projects like the Atlantic Loop that will connect surplus clean power to regions transitioning away from coal;

And support investments in renewable energy and next-generation clean energy and technology solutions.”

The province has been in talks with Ottawa for the past year on mitigating power rates that are projected to skyrocket because of the Muskrat Falls project. The province has also been calling for help for oil sector.

