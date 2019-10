The federal Liberals released their election platform this weekend and it included an interesting promise for this province. The Liberals say they will support projects like a fixed link between Newfoundland and Labrador. Liberal candidate Seamus O’Regan says the fixed link would be the “flagship project” of a new National Infrastructure Fund, but NDP candidate Jack Harris argues the promise has an “air of unreality about it.” NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-