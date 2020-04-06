Applications open Monday for the new federal emergency benefit for Canadians who lost their income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information can be found here.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit will provide $2,000 a month for up to 4 months. Among those who are eligible:

workers, including those who are self-employed, who must stop working due to COVID-19 and do not have access to paid leave or other income support;

workers who lost their employment, as well as workers who are sick, quarantined or taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19;

working parents who must stay home without pay to care for children that are sick or need additional care because of school and daycare closures; and

workers who still have their employment but are not being paid because there is currently not sufficient work and their employer has asked them not to come to work.

All eligible workers, whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance, will apply through a simplified application process. There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days.

The Canada Revenue Agency will open its application portals this morning to those born in the first three months of the year. Those born in other months can apply later in the week. The agency is trying to keep demand from overwhelming its online and telephone systems.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau expects the wage benefit will cost the government $24 billion.

People born in April, May and June can apply Tuesday, those born in July, August or September can apply Wednesday and applications are accepted Thursday from people born in October, November and December. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be open to anyone.