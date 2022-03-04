The federal government has delayed an environmental decision on the Bay du Nord oil project. Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault was supposed to make a decision by March 6, but a federal statement says he needs more time to review the complex information.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the decision on Equinor’s proposed Bay du Nord Development Project,” said a statement from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

“The Minister of Environment and Climate Change must review the extensive information prior to deciding whether the Bay du Nord Development Project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects. In making his decision on significance, the Minister will consider the Agency’s Environmental Assessment Report, comments received from the public and Indigenous groups, and expert advice from federal departments.

“In order to provide the Minister with more time to review the considerable amount of complex information and make an informed decision, the legislation allows for extensions. As such, the Governor in Council has extended the legislated timeline for the project by an additional 40 days.“

Premier Andrew Furey said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

“We remain optimistic that the Government of Canada recognizes the value of the Bay du Nord project,” said. “As Premier, I have been in contact with the Prime Minister and he understands the importance of this project to our province.

On Wednesday, the Sierra Club of Canada released a letter signed by 118 environmental and community groups and academics calling on the federal cabinet to block the project because of its impact on climate change.

Noia issued a statement saying it was disappointed, but that it remained confident in the merits of the project.