Federal Conservative candidates gathered in Hollywood on Sunday to make a policy announcement in support of the fishery. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.

If elected, a new Conservative government promises to:

Create advisory panels with fish harvesters and anglers, Indigenous groups, and other experts as appropriate, to rebuild critical stocks and ensure that everyone is working together.

Enhance and rebuild wild Atlantic and Pacific salmon stocks by increasing support for community-led conservation and enhancement projects and increasing the price of the Salmon Conservation Stamp for non-residents to benefit the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

Complete new recovery plans for all of Canada's critical fisheries and develop strategies for managing predators and invasive species where necessary.

Repeal measures that bypass community consultations for Marine Protected Areas while ensuring that the process is robust and timely. Justin Trudeau's changes have short circuited important community consultations for Marine Protected Areas.

Work with industry to develop a strategy for preventing seafood fraud.

Create a modern aquaculture act.

Support the advancement of technology and practices that reduce contact between wild and farmed salmon.