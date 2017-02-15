February blizzard has neighbours helping neighbours

Cleaning up from winter storms can bring out the best in people, as neighbours help neighbours clear their driveways. After two days of blizzards, anyone with a snow blower or a plow quickly became everyone’s best friend.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.