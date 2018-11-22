The only other person inside the Barachois St. home when Jason Earle is accused of shooting at police officers testified today that Earle never fired at police. There has been testimony from officers that a bullet ricocheted off the pavement less than 25 feet in front of them. Today, Jason Earle’s father, Billy, took the stand. He went to the home after receiving a call that his son was agitated after being turned away from the short stay unit at the Waterford Hospital. He had barricaded himself inside his mother’s home. Billy Earle said he arrived to find his son in the corner, hyperventilating with a gun in his mouth, his hand on the trigger. He said his son wanted to die. The father testified that the gun went off three times – once it was fired at the telephone, a second time when Jason Earle lost his balance in a reclining chair and it accidentally discharged the final time when Billy Earle took the gun away from his son.

He also said that the bullet proof vest police found in the home was actually his. He used it for his work but gave it to his son for protection after seeing police outside. Billy Earle accused police officers of punching his son in the face after he kicked one of the officers. While an officer did punch Jason Earle in the face, it was only to diffuse the situation. Closing arguments are expected tomorrow.