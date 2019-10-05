The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have requested that the Department of Justice engage an independent agency to oversee the investigation of a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Corner Brook on Friday evening.

Police in Corner Brook tried to stop a vehicle on Main Street at 9:40 pm on Friday evening. The vehicle failed to stop for police, and the officer located the vehicle in an area known as lower Caribou Road where it had crashed in to a private dwelling.

A man in his twenties was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital by Corner Brook paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

As in all cases where an RNC officer is present at an incident that results in a serious injury or death, the Chief of Police has requested that the Department of Justice and Public Safety engage an independent agency to oversee the investigation.