Emergency crews were dispatched to a water rescue on Bauline Line late Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. a boat capsized on Duck Pond sending all four patrons in the water. A source close to the family has revealed that one man allegedly suffered a heart attack causing the boat to tip. Two witnesses at the popular swimming location were quick to respond in personal water crafts. Victims received first-aid treatment upon arriving back on shore. CPR was performed on the man although he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

