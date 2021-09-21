There has been another fatal accident in this province, the fifth so far this week. This morning the driver of an ATV lost his life when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The accident occurred around 7 o’clock this morning, as the driver of a car was rounding a turn on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Foxtrap Access Road and Paddy’s Pond.

The sun was just rising and would have been directly in the driver’s eyes when he struck an ATV that was on the roadway.

Police are unsure if the ATV was crossing the road or just travelling on it. The ATV driver, who was hunting with his dog, was killed instantly. The two men in the car were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. The dog survived the accident.

The Trans-Canada Highway eastbound was closed for several hours as a collision analyst was brought in to look into what led to the collision.

Earlier this week, the driver of a motorcycle was killed near St. John’s when he was involved in a collision with an off-road dirt bike that was crossing the highway.