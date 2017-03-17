Famous local harness racing horse loses life in North River fire

‘Mach the Moment’ was a 12-year-old gelding. He was no stranger to the winners circle. He was long retired and living out his final years in a North River barn. Attempts to saving him from this morning fire were unsuccessful. The lost was devastating for the family that own him. Jim Edmunds, fire chief with the Bay de Grave Fire Department, said there was little they could do for the horse, but they were able to save the family home. “We got the call about 6:55 this morning, reporting the barn fully engulfed. When we arrived on the scene we found the barn fully engulfed … there was little we could do. We attacked the back of the house, saving it.”

The barn, over 50 feet in length, housed both a barn and garage. The fire destroyed thousands of dollars in tools and equipment, including several ATV’s.

Firefighters were able to save a couple of them, as well as a small tractor and pickup truck. There are no fire hydrants in the area, and water had to be trucked to the site. North River is a small community where everyone knows each other, including the fire chief. He says it was his uncles home. With the exception of the horse, there were no injuries as a result of this morning’s fire. Police have been on the scene all morning but there is no word as to the cause of the fire.