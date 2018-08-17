A family is reaching out to the public for help in the search for their missing brother. Gerald Anthony has not been seen since Monday night. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.