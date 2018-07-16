Friends and family have found a smartphone belonging to Trevor Hamlyn, police announced Monday.

Hamlyn, 33, was reported missing on June 19. He was last seen near his home on Imogene Crescent on Saturday, June 16, between 3 and 5:30 p.m. He is described as being 5’10, 230lbs, bald head, with a goatee.

On June 25, family and friends of Hamlyn conducted an independent ground search in the Paradise area and located a smartphone. The RNC’s Major Crime Unit has since confirmed that this smartphone belongs to Hamlyn. Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone who lives in the Imogene Crescent and Trails End Drive area with CCTV cameras to contact the RNC. Motorists with dash-cams who may have been in the area on June 16, 2018, are also asked to contact investigators.

The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division has deployed significant resources since the onset of this investigation. Several ground searches have been conducted that included the use of the RNC’s Mounted Unit, Police Dog Services Unit, Rovers, a helicopter provided by Fire and Emergency Services, and a police drone. Investigators have also conducted over 30 interviews and completed door to door canvassing in the Trails End neighbourhood.

The RNC is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Trevor HAMLYN. Anyone who has information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can be provided anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.