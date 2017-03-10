Family of rescued woman send big thank-you to local hero

The family of 73-year-old Catherine Chant of Grand Falls-Windsor are forever grateful to Tyrone and Nicole Lush, and all those who helped rescue her last weekend.

Chant was discovered unconscious on a sidewalk with no pulse. But the couple quickly went to work calling an ambulance and delivering life-saving CPR for 15 minutes.

Today, Raymond and his daughter Peggy Chant say they’re still in shock to learn their vibrant mother had a heart problem, and they can’t thank her rescuers enough.

Chant is continuing to recover at the Central Regional Health Care Centre.