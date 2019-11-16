The family of Clifford Randall, a victim of the float plane crash in Mistastin Lake last summer, have filed a lawsuit against the Quebec airline, Air Saguenay.

The float plane was carrying seven people, including a pilot, two fishing guides and four passengers at the time of the crash on July 15, 2019.

Despite extensive searvh efforts by the RCMP, three victims of the crash are still missing, as well as the plane itself.

MacGillivray Law has filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Randell family.

Jamie MacGillivray, co counsel on this case with NL lead lawyer Scott Burden says they expect to prove the most likely inference based on the circumstances is pilot error.