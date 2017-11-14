A family of four has been forced from their home by fire. The fire was reported shortly after 7:00 last night on Thorbourn Road in Portugal Cove-St. Phillips.

The home is almost directly across the street from the local volunteer fire department. When the call went out, volunteers raced to the fire hall, and then to the home. By this time, there was intense heat inside the home. One firefighter said the smoke was so thick he couldn’t see anything; it came all the way from the ceiling to about their knee level.

Deputy Chief Ed Sharpe says when they arrived they had smoke showing. The home owners were outside and they made a quick attack. The bulk of the fire was in the kitchen area.

While the homeowners managed to get outside, a feline took shelter in the basemen – firefighters quickly found the cat and reunited it with the family.

Two stations responded to the call, more than a dozen volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for a couple of hours. Thorbourn Road was closed. Deputy Chief Sharpe said while they had ample water to fight the fire, the layout and extensive renovation made it difficult for firefighters to complete search.

An investigation into the fire is underway and at this point it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.