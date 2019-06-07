Today marks two years since Cortney Lake went missing, after tireless searches and pleas, her friends and family are still searching for answers.

Our hearts are forever broken Our need for closure, peace and dignity for Cortney remain a priority. June 7th will… Posted by Donna Walsh on Monday, June 3, 2019

Cortney Lake was last seen getting into a pick-up truck in Mount Pearl, and police identified Phillip Smith as the lone suspect in her disappearance and death. Smith took his own life in November 2017.

Two years later and the family is still without answers. They continue to ask the public to keep their eyes opened for any possible clues.

Lake’s family is marking the heartbreaking anniversary with a private church service this morning.