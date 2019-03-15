The provincial government is reintroducing electronic monitoring, which will see ankle bracelets used to enhance supervision of offenders.

The family of Cortney Lake is applauding the decision, and have spoken publicly on the need for such monitoring.

“It is our family’s belief that had the man who murdered her been ordered to wear an electronic bracelet, Cortney would still be with us. While this announcement today will not bring Cortney back to us, we applaud government for recognizing the need in keeping victims safe and enhancing the supervision of offenders.” -Statement from Cortney Lake’s family.

Parsons announces enhancements to the electronic monitoring as well as a bail supervision program for people on remand. #nlpoli @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/fJrgczT3Co — Gerri Lynn Mackey (@GerriLynnMackey) March 14, 2019