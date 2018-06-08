Angelina and Edward Lado arrived in Canada 14 years ago and settled in St. John’s. Eleven years after becoming Canadian citizens, the couple has won $2.5 million on the Multi-Millionaire Scratch ‘N Win ticket.

The win is the largest scratch ticket prize ever awarded by Atlantic Lottery in Newfoundland and Labrador. Edward is studying electrical engineering and Angelina, a cook at a local restaurant, was home by herself when she scratched the ticket.

They received their big cheque this morning.

“I thought my eyes were failing me so I called my husband and said, ‘Honey, I think we just won a lot of money,'” Angelina says.

The couple have four children ranging in age from six to 17 years old, and they will each have an education fund as a result of the winnings.

Edward is planning what he calls the most important trip of his life.

“My mother, whom I have not seen since I was an infant and have no memory of, is in a refugee camp somewhere in Uganda,” Edward said. “I will go to find her and hopefully bring her here. It’s very hard for me to believe that is now possible.”

Edward and Angelina also plan to give back to organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed the couple when they arrived in the province, and have supported their family for the past 14 years. The Multi-Millionaire Scratch ‘N Win ticket offers a top prize of $2.5 million.