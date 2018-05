A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 26-year-old man from Conception Bay South who lost his life in a workplace accident Monday in downtown St. John’s.

Chris Fifield, whose Facebook page lists him as a project coordinator at Lancor Concrete Contractors, was the young man who fell to his death at the a building under construction on New Gower Street.

A friend of his, Fred Walsh, has established a GoFundMe page to help Fifield’s family during this difficult time.