Four people escaped a kitchen fire over the supper hour on Monday evening.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the call for help at about 5:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from one unit in a row of homes on Freshwater Road. Upon entry they discovered a fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

Four people, including at least two children, escaped the fire unharmed. Teddy bears from the fire department comforted the children as crews worked. The home suffered moderate fire, smoke, and water damage. Residents of the home were displaced by the fire and assisted by the Red Cross.