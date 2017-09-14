A lawyer for the family of Burton Winters has written to Justice Minister Andrew Parsons asking when the search and rescue inquiry is going to begin.

Premier Dwight Ball promised an inquiry into search and rescue after 14-year-old Burton Winters died on the ice near Makkovik in 2012. The family is concerned that their inquiry is falling down the priority list as the government keeps promising more inquiries. So far, the province has held an inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy, but it’s also planning reviews of Innu children in foster care and of the Muskrat Falls project.

Lawyer Tom Williams says the family is urging the premier to call the search and rescue inquiry immediately.

“The death of a young child and the subsequent search and rescue efforts are at the heart of this issue,” Williams said in a statement. “Young Burton was very clearly let down in the worst possible way by the system, and we cannot stand by and continue to let him down. The family is urging Minister Parsons and Premier Ball to do the right thing and call this inquiry immediately, so that they might finally have some peace.”