The City of St. John’s issued a warning to a Gower Street home in downtown st. john’s this week, for operating an illegal hair salon but the home owners had a reaction you might not expect.

Anne and Julian Pickard-Vaandering couldn’t help but laugh when they received this letter of warning from the City of St. John’s.

That’s because the Curl Up and Dye beauty salon isn’t a real business, it’s just a set piece for the locally filmed tv show Hudson and Rex.