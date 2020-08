Non-medical masks will become mandatory in all public indoor spaces across the province starting Monday, Aug. 24.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald made the announcement today as the N.L. English School District released its back-to-school plan. Students will not be required to wear masks in the classroom, but will have to wear masks in communal spaces and on school buses. A student will not be forced to wear a mask if they cannot tolerate it for some reason.