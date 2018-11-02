The Conception Bay Highway, the main road in Clarke’s Beach, was closed for part of the morning.

Fire crews from the region are on scene because there are reports of a possible explosion and fire at the distillery in Clarke’s Beach. They are urging people in the area to use caution and watch out for first responders.

The RCMP in that area say there has been an incident and they are responding to it. NTV’s Melissa Jenkins is at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.