An explosion at the Come by Chance oil refinery sent eight people to hospital Friday afternoon, some of them with serious injuries.

Clarenville RCMP say an investigation is underway, both by police and Occupational Health and Safety. The fire caused by the explosion has been contained, leaving no further danger at the worksite and all employees have been accounted for.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews respond and investigate. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Police are also advising of road closures in Clarenville, as Manitoba Drive and the Sobeys parking lot have been closed to make way for helicopters to medevac patients to St. John’s.

The number of injuries grew through the afternoon, with the RCMP initially reporting six, the owner of the refinery then reporting seven, and police finally reporting eight.

The refinery, which had been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic, was bought last year by Braya Renwable Fuels of Texas to be converted into a biofuel facility.

“Braya Renewable Fuels confirms there was an incident at the refinery late this afternoon and emergency personnel are on scene,” the company said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to support them and their families during this time. The authorities have been notified and we will cooperate fully with their investigation.”