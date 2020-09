Premier Andrew Furey will not get a free pass into the House of Assembly. The Tories, NDP and N.L. Alliance all intend to run candidates in the Humber-Gros Morne byelection. PC leader Ches Crosbie says former NDP leadership candidate Mike Goosney has filed papers for the Tory nomination. Crosbie also says negotiations are happening about the duration of the upcoming interim supply bill in the House of Assembly. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.