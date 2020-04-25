Ever Green Recycling is advising the public to hold on their recyclables in a campaign called “Save it for Later.”

The campaign is aimed at recyclables for which people have paid a deposit fee. Once the Ever Green Depots reopen after the COVID-19 crisis, those recyclables can be dropped off for a partial deposit refund.

Mike Wadden, president and chief executive officer of Ever Green Recycling, says there are benefits in saving deposit beverage containers with several municipalities now helping residents handle their non-deposit recyclables.

“Saving your deposit beverage containers is like turning your shed or storage area into a convenient piggy bank,” Wadden said in a news release.

“We find our customers greatly value the financial return of deposit beverage containers. After this crisis is over, schools, charity groups, community groups and the public will be looking to support a wide variety of personal and group activities. Holding on to your deposit-return containers is like building up a financial deposit to support these renewed activities.”

Ever Green Recycling supports a full range of deposit-return recyclables, serving over 25,000 customers through its four Green Depots in St. John’s. It’s a registered charity and a social enterprise that provides employment for people dealing with mental health issues.