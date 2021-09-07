Two separate collisions sent two people to hospital Monday evening.

A t-bone collision at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road caused significant damage to two vehicles. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and left fluids and debris spread across much of the intersection. One vehicle appears to have skidded sideways across a traffic island, coming to a stop on the sidewalk. The driver of one of the cars went to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Personnel from an ambulance service in St. Mary’s attended the scene.

A large portion of the intersection was closed, diverting motorists away from the area. Despite this, some drivers tried to drive through the scene, causing concern for the safety of first responders.

A collision earlier in the evening also sent one person to hospital. That crash happened on Main Road in Goulds around 8 p.m.. Information shared by The Telegram states that the female driver of one vehicle was sent to hospital. Her injuries were also not believed to be serious.