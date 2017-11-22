Residents on Fogo Island aren’t happy about their new ferry schedule, but soon the ferry won’t be the only game in town. Evas Air is starting a new flight service to the island. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.