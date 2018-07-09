An evacuation order has been lifted after a forest fire forced many residents from their homes in Kenmount Terrance in the west end of St. John’s on Monday afternoon.

Police had gone door to door asking people to leave. But the City of St. John’s says the fire is now under control. Fire crews are battling the blaze in the back of Orlando Place and Great Eastern Avenue. Residents are advised to shut down their HVAC systems.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department also asks that residents near the fire area water down any mulch on their property. The Red Cross is on the scene proving support to those affected.

The city is asking residents returning to their homes to check their property for damage as well as hotspots. If you note a hotspot or fire on your property, please call 911.