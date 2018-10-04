Four men will be jointly charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a combined forces drug investigation stumbled onto their plans.

For a year and a half, police focused their attention on 26-year-old Dustin Etheredge and his activities. They were building a drug case against him and several other individuals. However, upon learning of a murder plot, their hand was forced and they moved in on Etheredge

And 34-year-old John Squires.

The drug investigation continued, culminating in the seizure of nearly $250,000 in cash, 20 firearms, seven kilograms of cocaine and more arrests, two of whom – 24-year-old Shane Clarke and 19-year-old Brandon Glassco have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. All will be back in court next month.