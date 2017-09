Corner Brook RNC are seeking witnesses and asking for the public’s help regarding an erratic driver in the city Sunday morning. The complaint came in around 9:30 a.m. when a man flagged down patrolling officers on Curling Street. The individual reported a dangerous driver in a pickup heading west toward Mount Moriah. The truck nearly collided with a vehicle then sped off. Investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police wish to speak with both the driver and witness involved.

