Equipment takes beating as central Newfoundland gets more snow

On Thursday morning, many parts of central Newfoundland were shut down because more snowfall overnight. It may officially been spring, but there’s been one snow day after another, and it’s been a source of frustration for those waiting for warmer temperatures.

It’s equally frustrating for public works depots like the one in Grand Falls-Windsor where the constant freeze and thaw means salt supplies are now running low. The equipment for clearing sidewalks has also taken a beating.

The town council is asking residents to be patient while they get all their equipment back on the road.